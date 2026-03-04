Sharks sign Kiefer Sherwood to a 5-year, $28.75M extension following trade

The San Jose Sharks signed forward Kiefer Sherwood on Wednesday to a five-year, $28.75 million extension six weeks after acquiring him in a trade from Vancouver.

The Sharks dealt 2026 and '27 second-round draft picks and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton to Vancouver for the 30-year-old Sherwood on Jan. 19 and hoped to lock up the pending free agent with a long-term deal before Friday's trade deadline.

"We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building," general manager Mike Grier said. "The ingredients he brings to our lineup on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skill sets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come."

San Jose got the deal done a day after Sherwood scored his first goal in five games for the Sharks when he scored on the power play for the game-winner against Montreal.

Kiefer Sherwood #44 of the San Jose Sharks smiles between plays in the first period against the Calgary Flames at SAP Center on February 26, 2026 in San Jose. Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Sherwood was hurt when he was acquired from the Canucks and has one goal and one assist in five games with San Jose. Sherwood led the Canucks with 17 goals through their first 48 games. He also has six assists.

The Sharks have won three straight games and entered the day Wednesday just out of playoff positioning with 64 points in 59 games. Edmonton is currently in the final wild-card spot with 68 points in 62 games, while Seattle is in third place in the Pacific Division with 67 points in 60 games.

Sherwood has 61 goals and 62 assists in 314 career games with 47 of those goals coming since the start of the 2023-24 season.