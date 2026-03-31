Gaudette scores with 21 seconds left, Sharks defeat Blues to stay in playoff hunt
Adam Gaudette scored with 21 seconds left, Alexander Wennberg and Macklin Celebrini each had two goals and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat St. Louis 5-4 on Monday night to snap the Blues' three-game winning streak.
On the rush, Gaudette flicked a wrist shot from near the left faceoff spot that trickled between the legs of goalie Joel Hofer.
Yaroslav Askarov made 22 saves for the Sharks (34-31-7), who have 75 points — tied with Seattle and two behind Nashville for the final Western Conference wild card. Los Angeles has 76 points, while St. Louis (31-31-11) has 73.
Theo Lindstein, Pavel Buchnevich, Philip Broberg and Cam Fowler scored for the Blues, and Jake Neighbours had two assists. Hofer finished with 24 saves.
Fowler scored a power-play goal to make it 4-all with 7:07 left when he took a wrist shot from the right side that beat Askarov to the glove side and slipped inside the left post.
The 19-year-old Celebrini, the No. 1 selection in the 2024 draft, has 38 goals and 63 assists — making him the sixth different teenager in NHL history with at least 100 points in a season.
Up next
Blues: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
Sharks: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.