Will Smith earns 100th career point, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to stay in playoff hunt

Will Smith earned his 100th NHL point with a third-period goal, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Smith scored the winning goal on a wrist shot 3:28 into the third, assisted by Collin Graf and Macklin Celebrini, putting the Sharks on top 3-1.

Will Smith #2 of the San Jose Sharks scores his 100th career point with a goal in the third period of a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 6, 2026 at SAP Center at San Jose. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

William Eklund had a goal and assist and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Sharks.

Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar each scored for the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard earned his 200th career point with an assist on Donato's first-period goal. Bedard has four assists in his last three games.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the win for the Sharks. Spencer Knight had 20 saves for the Blackhawks.

The Sharks won 69.2% of the faceoffs in the game.

Up next:

Blackhawks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Sharks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.