Sharks beat the Oilers 5-4 to snap a 5-game winless streak

Shakir Mukhamadullin broke a tie midway through the third period and the San Jose Sharks snapped a five-game winless streak by beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Saturday.

Mukhamadullin beat Connor Ingram with a slap shot from the point with 10:39 to play to give the Sharks their first victory since Jan. 27 at Vancouver. San Jose had been 0-4-1 since then, starting when the Sharks blew a 3-0 lead in the third period to Edmonton before losing in overtime.

Olympic star Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring for San Jose as he got the best of his matchup against his linemate from Canada in the Olympics, Connor McDavid.

Michael Misa, Barclay Goodrow and Alexander Wennberg also scored for San Jose. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Trent Frederic and Jake Walman scored for Edmonton, while McDavid chipped in with three assists to give him an NHL-leading 103 points on the season.

Ingram made 28 saves.

The Oilers tied it wice in the opening eight minutes of the third period with Frederic making it 3-3 off a good feed from Matt Savoie early in the period and Walman answering a goal from Alexander Wennberg to tie it at 4.

But Mukhamadullin's goal gave San Jose the win.

The Sharks controlled the play for most of the first period and built a 3-1 lead with help from a major miscue Ingram midway through the period. He left his net to retrieve his lost stick after the puck cleared his zone. But San Jose got possession and Celebrini fired the puck into an open net for the first goal of the game.

The Oilers got back within one goal in the second period when they capped a long shift in the offensive zone with a one-timer by Bouchard off a feed from McDavid.

Up next

Oilers: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.