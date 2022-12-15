SFPD searching for man who kicked elderly woman on Muni bus

Seen here is the suspect who kicked an elderly woman while exiting a Muni bus on Dec. 3. The woman had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police Department shared footage Wednesday of a man kicking an elderly woman while he was exiting a bus earlier this month in the hopes of locating and arresting him for assault.

The incident occurred on Dec. 3. Officers responded to reports of an assault on a Muni near the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street around 11:21 a.m.

Responding officers arrived and located the victim, a 79-year-old woman. She said, and video corroborated, that she was attacked while boarding the 38 line. As she was paying to board the bus the suspect "kicked the victim in the abdomen with enough force to knock her to the ground," according to police. The victim hit her head on a railing as she fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

First responders treated the victim on the scene before taking her to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described to be a black male, in his 20s or 30s. He is approximately 5'11 with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Below is footage of the attack: