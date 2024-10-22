SFPD arrests 10 suspects in retail theft operations at Stonestown Galleria

Police in San Francisco on Tuesday announced the arrests of 10 people suspected of retail theft in the area of the Stonestown Galleria mall earlier this month.

According to a department statement, officers with the Taraval station conducted the operations between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 at stores on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue and the 200 block of Winston Drive, where the mall is located. Police said the stores were selected due to the "high number" of shoplifting incidents.

During the operations, 10 people were arrested on suspicion of organized retail crime and petty theft. All of the suspects were adults.

Of the 10 suspects, seven were cited and released at the scene, while the remaining three were booked into the San Francisco County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Police did not reveal the suspects' identities. The stolen property was returned to the stores.

In Tuesday's statement, police said officers are continuing to conduct operations throughout the city. Earlier this month, the department touted the arrests of 17 people suspected of thefts at stores on Mission Street.

Last year, the department received a $15.3 million grant from the state aimed at preventing organized retail theft.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".