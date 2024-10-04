SFPD arrests 17 people suspected of retail thefts at Mission Street stores

SAN FRANCISCO – More than a dozen suspects have been arrested for alleged retail thefts at stores on Mission Street, San Francisco police announced Friday.

According to the department, uniformed and plainclothes officers from the Ingleside Station conducted operations at businesses on the 3300 block and 4900 block of Mission between Aug. 23 and Sep. 24. The locations were chosen due to the "high number of shoplifting incidents" at the stores.

During the operations, 13 adult suspects and four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of organized retail crime (ORC) and petty theft. The adult suspects were cited and released at the scene, while the juveniles were taken to the Community Assessment Referral Center.

Police did not release the identities of the suspects. The stolen merchandise was returned to the stores.

"Our officers have made dozens of ORC arrests in recent months and will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses," the department said in a statement.

Police said they are continuing similar operations throughout the city and have made a number of arrests at other retailers. Last year, the department received a $15.3 million grant from the state to prevent organized retail theft.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".