SFPD investigating fatal shooting in Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the city's Bayview District.

The shooting was reported around 3:53 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The officers rendered aid to the man and called medics, who took him to the hospital, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail are performing an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.