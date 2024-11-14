SFPD: Burglary suspect hospitalized after jumping off 101 overpass while fleeing

Where are the retail theft ring leaders? California isn’t tracking what happens after the arrests.

A man suspected of belonging to a burglary crew allegedly linked to commercial burglaries in San Francisco was arrested and hospitalized last week after plunging off a freeway overpass while attempting to flee, police said.

San Francisco Police on Thursday released details about the incident, which took place in early morning hours of Nov. 7. Shortly after 2:10 a.m., officers from the Bayview Station were called to a liquor store on the 700 block of 22nd Street on reports of a burglary in progress.

When police arrived, they determined that multiple suspects forced entry into the store, taking merchandise and cash. The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles.

Police located one of the suspect vehicles on northbound Highway 101. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield.

The officers did not pursue the vehicle, but later found a solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 near the 7th Street exit. Police determined that it was the same suspect vehicle and saw a suspect jump off the overpass.

The man landed about 40 feet below, near 15th and Vermont streets, according to officers.

Police took the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries resulting from the fall. The man's identity has not been released.

Investigators seized a loaded firearm along with stolen merchandise. The investigation also determined that the vehicles used in the burglary were stolen.

Police said Thursday that the suspect has been charged with three separate burglaries after connecting him to two additional incidents that took place in the Ingleside and Mission districts earlier that night.

Officers are searching for additional suspects in the case.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or to test TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.