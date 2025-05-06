Watch CBS News
Local News

United Airlines jet strikes wing of another aircraft at San Francisco International Airport

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition - 5/6/25
PIX Now morning edition - 5/6/25 11:47

Two United Airlines jets made contact during an incident at San Francisco International Airport Monday night, prompting the cancellation of both flights.

In a statement obtained by CBS News Bay Area, the airline said that a United aircraft struck the wing of another United aircraft while pushing back from the gate. There are no reports of injuries.

"No injuries occurred and passengers on both planes deplaned normally," United Airlines said. "We are working with our customers to rebook them on other flights."

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.