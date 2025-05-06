United Airlines jet strikes wing of another aircraft at San Francisco International Airport

Two United Airlines jets made contact during an incident at San Francisco International Airport Monday night, prompting the cancellation of both flights.

In a statement obtained by CBS News Bay Area, the airline said that a United aircraft struck the wing of another United aircraft while pushing back from the gate. There are no reports of injuries.

"No injuries occurred and passengers on both planes deplaned normally," United Airlines said. "We are working with our customers to rebook them on other flights."

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.