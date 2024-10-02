SFMTA weighs resolution that would expand definition of "recreational vehicles"

A new resolution in San Francisco would amend the transportation code and expand what the city defines as a large recreational vehicle to include mobile homes, box trucks and other large campers.

The SFMTA board of directors this week heard a slew of arguments in favor of the resolution and those opposed. Representatives for the agency emphasized that the resolution would not cause an immediate sweep of RVs parked on city streets, but instead would give SFMTA the power to restrict large recreational vehicle parking and tow violators.

Melody, a homeless woman who currently lives in an RV, waited anxiously for the hearing to open for public comment so she could argue against it.

"You're subject to all the thefts from all of the people that aren't housed, that are living on the sidewalk. It's it's very it's just it's not safe, but it's safer than being on the sidewalk," Melody said.

She told CBS News Bay Area that she'd lived in her RV since 2008 and is tired of going through what she calls a "ping pong table" of both resources and restrictions. This latest resolution would further complicate her living situation by subjecting her RV to removal.

"This ban is going to push me into my grave," she said.

Advocates for the unhoused like Eleana Binder, the policy manager for GLIDE's Center for Social Justice, said the resolution is cruel and doesn't provide real solutions for people experiencing homelessness. Her organization is pushing for city-protected RV parks so people like Melody have a safe place to park at night without the risk of being towed.

"We're asking that the MTA board reject this proposed ban and work collaboratively with with providers, with community members and with other city departments to put forward an advanced, productive, helpful solutions," Binder said.

In a hearing at city hall, the representatives with SFMTA said the measure is needed for traffic flow and cleanliness. Viktorya Wise, the streets director for the agency, says the resolution won't be immediate or an RV sweep. Each issue will be handled on a case by case basis