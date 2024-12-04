SFMTA considering removal of free, time-limited parking in Marina and Cow Hollow

Free parking in two San Francisco neighborhoods could be removed

SAN FRANCISCO — A new SFMTA proposal would eliminate free, time-limited parking in both the Marina and Cow Hollow neighborhoods.

Parking in Cow Hollow and the Marina area is difficult for Michele Grasso-Dennis. She said sometimes it can take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes just to find a spot.

"I wanted to go to my favorite Mexican restaurant on Fillmore, and it took me 20 minutes to find a free spark parking spot," Grasso-Dennis said.

Her daughter lives in the area but doesn't have much additional parking to lend out to guests. So, Grasso-Dennis relies heavily on free two-hour parking limit spaces through both neighborhoods when she visits.

But there is a new proposal to eliminate those spots.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think there should be the option for the public taxpayers, or people visiting like myself, to be able to park for free in the city, or at least have the option," Grasso-Dennis said.

SFMTA is proposing the removal of 262 two-hour free parking spots between Cow Hollow and the Marina. Those spaces would be replaced with pay or permit parking that would charge people who don't have neighborhood parking permit, a fee for every hour they're parked. Kash, who's opening a restaurant near the area, worries the fees might deter customers from visiting.

"They might go far away, and they might be put off by the neighborhood," Kash said.

A spokesperson for SFMTA said the goal of the project is to create more spaces for residents who, despite having a permit, must fight for spots. Another version of this plan is already implemented in Hayes Valley, where the project, on average, opened at least one spot per block according to the agency.

It's estimated the regulation could rake in $6 million in revenue from the Marina and Cow Hollow.

Rosemary Jebari, who lives and parks in the area said getting to restaurants or nearby shops can be a nightmare. She thinks the proposal might reduce the time it takes her to park nearby.

"I don't think it's going to cause fewer people to come into the neighborhood, and I think people will leave more promptly, because those meters signal you when your times run out," Jebari said.

The proposal is still in the outreach process, where SFMTA is asking people who live nearby what they think of the proposal. If implemented, the neighborhood could see meters as early as summer 2025.