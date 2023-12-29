2 SFFD vehicles collide while responding to emergency; 3 firefighters injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three firefighters were injured following a collision between two San Francisco Fire Department vehicles that were responding to an emergency Friday afternoon.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the fire department said Engine 10 and Truck 10 collided in the area of California and Lyon Streets in the city's Lower Pacific Heights shortly before 4 p.m. The firefighters suffered moderate injuries but are expected to recover.

The SFFD said the firefighters were responding to a possible fire on Pierce Street when the collision occurred. Other Fire Department units were able to respond to the incident.

Along with the fire department trucks, three other vehicles were damaged in the collision.

The SFFD said Friday that the San Francisco Police Department Traffic Unit would investigate, as with any injury collision.