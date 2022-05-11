Suspect sought in brutal weekend assault in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco have released photos of a man suspected of brutally assaulting a woman in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood over the weekend.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue after reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, the victim told police she was walking in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard when the suspect began yelling what was described as "incoherent statements" and acting erratic.

Police said the woman attempted to cross the street and the man appeared to follow her. The woman then turned around, at which point the suspect grabbed her.

According to police, the suspect then grabbed the victim's neck and squeezed her throat, before pushing her to the ground. The suspect continued to strangle the victim, who then lost consciousness.

During the attack, the victim heard someone call out and the suspect left the scene. Police said he was last seen heading toward Sunnydale Avenue and Bayshore.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries, police said.

Photos of man suspected in assault of woman in San Francisco's Vistaction Valley on May 7, 2022. SFPD

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 25-29, about 5'11" tall, weighing 150 pounds and with black hair. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants and a face covering.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or to send a message to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".