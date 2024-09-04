Arrest made in fatal stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Labor Day

San Francisco police arrested a man over a deadly stabbing in the city's Tenderloin District earlier this week.

According to police, officers were alerted around 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of a stabbing at a residence located in the 200 block of Leavenworth Street. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Police said the officers and paramedics gave first aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. But the victim eventually died.

After an initial investigation, police said they developed probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Roger Chan-Chel of San Francisco. Officers saw Chan-Chel in the area and nabbed him and booked into San Francisco County Jail for suspected homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".