2 Oakland men charged with schemes to sell drugs in SF Tenderloin

OAKLAND – Two Oakland residents have been charged with separate schemes to distribute drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey's office, 27-year-old Esmun Moyses Moral-Raudales and 26-year-old Omar Zelaya made court appearances on Friday after both men were indicted by a federal jury earlier this month.

Moral-Raudales was indicted on three counts of distributing a controlled substance, allegedly distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl to undercover officers in the Tenderloin in January and early February.

On March 16, officers attempted to arrest Moral-Raudales after he left his Oakland home. Prosecutors said he tossed his backpack as he fled but was eventually arrested. Moral-Raudales allegedly possessed more than 3,400 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine and equipment for mixing and coloring fentanyl, along with $10,000 in cash and an unregistered "ghost gun."

Prosecutors said Moral Raudales was on supervised release following a previous federal felony conviction in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Zelaya was charged with five counts of distribution of a controlled substance, with three counts of allegedly distributing fentanyl, one count allegedly distributing cocaine and one count allegedly distributing methamphetamine.

According to prosecutors, undercover officers arranged a meeting with him on March 16. When officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly fled, resisted arrest but was eventually apprehended.

Prosecutors said Zelaya allegedly tossed two bags as he ran from officers, containing 100 grams of suspected fentanyl and more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Zelaya's next court appearance is set for April 11, while Moral-Raudales is scheduled for May 8.