San Francisco police arrest 18-year-old, 7 juveniles accused of over 20 retail thefts

An 18-year-old along with seven juveniles, one as young as 12-years-old, have been arrested in connection with more than 20 retail thefts, San Francisco police announced Thursday.

According to officers, the investigation began following a robbery that took place Sep. 16 at the Walgreens on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue. Police said several juvenile suspects concealed merchandise and ransacked the store.

When an employee asked the suspects to stop, the employee was attacked and suffered a serious head injury, police said.

During the investigation, officers from the Mission Station Anti-Vendor Enforcement Unit recognized five of the juvenile suspects while investigating an assault that also took place on Sep. 16 at 24th and Mission streets.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody for the incident at Walgreens.

Investigators reviewed other incidents and noticed similarities in suspect description, victims and motive. With the help of Walgreens Asset Protection, investigators identified eight suspects involved in at least 23 retail thefts at the pharmacy chain's San Francisco locations.

In a statement Thursday, police listed some of the incidents allegedly linked to the suspects, including an Aug. 18 incident at the store on 1333 Castro Street where one of the suspects jumped over the front counter and stole a cash register and a Sep. 9 incident at the store on 2690 Mission Street in which one of the suspects brandished a firearm at a security guard.

The eight suspects are also linked to two Sep. 29 robberies at the Castro Street location. Police said $15,000 in merchandise was stolen during the first robbery, before the group returned with five additional accomplices and stole another $12,000 in goods about two hours later.

A total of $84,000 in merchandise was stolen, police said.

The only adult in the case, 18-year-old Brandon McClain of Hayward, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of second degree burglary, four counts of grand theft and four counts of organized retail theft.

Police said the youngest suspect is a 12-year-old boy from San Francisco. The 12-year-old has been charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury, three counts of second-degree robbery, seven counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of grand theft, 10 counts of organized retail theft and four counts of petty theft.

The additional suspects have been identified as a 14-year-old male from Pittsburg, two 14-year-old boys from San Francisco, a 15-year-old male from Oakland, a 15-year-old male from Oakley and a 15-year-old male from San Francisco. All of the remaining suspects are facing multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, grand theft and retail theft.

One of the 14-year-olds from San Francisco faces additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault likely to produce great bodily injury and battery causing serious bodily injury.

McClain, along with the 15-year-old from San Francisco, have also been accused of carjacking following a Nov. 5 incident near Geneva and Cayuga avenues.

According to jail records, McClain is being held without bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The identities of the juvenile suspects are being withheld due to their ages.

Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

