Shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill wounds 62-year-old man

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A 62-year-old old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Missouri Street, where the victim said he heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot, according to police. The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately available Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 12:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

