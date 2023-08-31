55-year-old man wounded in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO – A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets, where the victim reported hearing a popping noise and then looked down and realized he had been shot, San Francisco police said.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was available as of Thursday morning, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.