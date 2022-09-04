Watch CBS News
Police say 5 shot at Chico house party; teen suspect arrested

/ AP

CHICO --  Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Chico, according to police.

All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.

Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said.

Chico police said a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 10:43 AM

