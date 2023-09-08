SF officials seek to suspend city contractor facing felony charges

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco officials filed a suspension order Wednesday to prohibit a city contractor facing multiple felony charges from getting new contracts with the city.

Former city employee Rudolph Dwayne Jones and entities affiliated to him have been suspended from bidding on or being awarded new contracts or grants with the city and county of San Francisco, according to City Attorney David Chiu's office.

The affiliated entities named in the suspension order are RDJ Enterprises, LLC; RDJ-Project Complete, LLC; The Southeast Consortium for Equitable Partnerships Urban Equity, LLC; and 20ROC Holdings, LLC.

Mayor London Breed ordered all city departments to suspend or terminate all existing prime contracts with Jones or the affiliates identified in the suspension order, Chiu's office said.

"The city will not tolerate corrupt actors trying to undermine our contracting and grantmaking processes at the expense of taxpayers," Chiu said in a statement.

In late August, Jones and Lanita Henriquez, director of San Francisco's Community Challenge Grant Program (CCG), were arrested and each charged with six counts of bribery and 23 counts of financial conflict of interest in a government contract. They were also charged with one count of misappropriating public money.

According to prosecutors, Henriquez and Jones appropriated public money for their own use and others from July 2016 to July 2020. Henriquez, as CCG director, made 23 contracts worth over $1.4 million between the city and county of San Francisco and entities controlled by Jones during that period, prosecutors said.

Henriquez pleaded not guilty to all the charges last week while Jones has yet to enter a plea.