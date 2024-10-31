5 people displaced in overnight house fire in San Francisco's Noe Valley

Five people, including two children, were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on the 1300 block of Sanchez Street, between 26th and 27th Streets, the department announced on social media. When crews arrived, they found what they described as a "fast moving" fire on the second floor of the three story residence.

During the response, a live electrical wire fell on the first arriving truck company. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. responded to de-energize the wire.

All five displaced residents were able to evacuate on their own and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross were called to the scene to assist.

This 2-alarm fire with 70 #yousffd firefighters on the scene is now contained.



This fire was dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene and observed fire from the second floor of a three-story home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire shortly after 3 a.m. At least 70 firefighters were part of the response.

No adjoining homes were damaged.

The fire department said the cause appeared to be accidental or electrical.