Vending moratorium on San Francisco's Mission Street to be extended 6 months

SAN FRANCISCO – A moratorium on street vending along a stretch of Mission Street in San Francisco is being extended for at least six more months, city officials announced Monday, saying conditions have improved along the corridor.

"The progress in the Mission is evident and a great relief to residents, merchants, and City workers," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Officials enacted a 90-day moratorium on November 27, 2023 amid concerns of unauthorized vendors, the sale of stolen items, inaccessible sidewalks and other hazards. The moratorium covers a 300 feet radius of the Mission Street corridor between 14th and Cesar Chavez streets, every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Since the moratorium went into effect, data from San Francisco police and the Department of Public Works found several improvements, including a 30% combined decrease in assaults and robbery incidents, a 22% decrease in assaults and a 46% decrease in robberies. Along with a reduction in crime, officials said there was a 23% drop in 311 service requests for street cleaning.

Officials also noted a survey of nearly 200 residents on the corridor by the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, which found 76% supporting a continuation of the moratorium and 67% saying they have seen a positive change.

"District 9 residents and small businesses have noted that Mission Street is markedly safer, cleaner and more accessible," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the area. "However, our work is far from done. With a moratorium extension, we can continue to build on the progress we've made while supporting our legitimate street vendors with wraparound services, marketing and workforce training."

During the moratorium, two nearby community spaces have opened up where permitted vendors have been allowed to sell goods. The Office of Economic and Workforce Development also announced a $1,000 aid package for approximately 40 previously-approved street vendors.

But some vendors have pushed back on the city's actions, with some marching to City Hall protesting the moratorium and others setting up shop in another part of the Mission District.

While touting the moratorium, Breed said Monday that action at the state level is also needed. The mayor said she is working with mayors to change state law that would enable the city to better enforce against the fencing of stolen goods.