Struggling Mission Street vendors offered relief amid SF crackdown on illegal vending

SAN FRANCISCO – As San Francisco cracks down on illegal street vending on Mission Street with a temporary ban, those with permits say they're paying the price. Now, the city is offering some relief.

It's a challenging time for street vendors like Belén Maigua.

"It's been very slow. Not many people are coming in. Nothing has been sold, and there are days, like today, when I haven't sold anything," Maigua said.

This struggle is echoed by fellow vendors at La Placita, including Sofia Lopez, who also expresses frustration.

"Nothing is being sold here. No one is coming in. Despite what they say about promoting, I don't think they're doing it because there would already be a lot of people coming in," Lopez said.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges as the city intervenes with a relief plan. The Office of Economic and Workforce Development has announced a $1,000 aid package for approximately 40 previously-approved street vendors.

The city emphasizes its commitment to supporting vendors at El Tiangue, La Placita, and those previously permitted on Mission Street.

In a statement, they mention, "Vendors will have access to a wide range of wraparound support services, including business consultation, workforce training, and holiday-themed events."

Maigua said she is hopeful about the program. "Even if it's ten or twenty dollars, it's help because I'm spending it. I'm buying food for my children, and since nothing is being sold, the money that is earned is being spent," she said

While Maigua embraces the relief, Lopez expresses a different sentiment, saying, "If they had allowed us to sell, they wouldn't need to give us money. We're not asking for it; we just want to work."

The city has not disclosed when the funds will be available. For now, Maigua and Lopez remain in their usual spot, awaiting the support that could make a significant difference in their challenging circumstances.