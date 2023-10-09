Man found fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District over the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found shot in San Francisco's Mission District early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Mission Street shortly after 1:55 a.m. Police said they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were called to the scene and officers rendered aid to the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police did not provide information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".