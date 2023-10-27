SF Mission District vendors call for creative solutions as potential relocation looms

SAN FRANCISCO — A showdown over street vending is heating up in San Francisco's Mission District, with vendors saying upcoming restrictions will put their livelihoods in jeopardy at one of the busiest times of the year.

In the vibrant heart the district, the streets are often lined with eclectic goods. Sofia Lopez, a dedicated street vendor, has been serving her community since 2015.

Offering a range of products from wallets to religious items, Lopez's business has become a fixture in the neighborhood.

However, the familiar hustle and bustle of her street vending days might soon see a pause. Starting November 1st, Sofia, along with other local vendors, will be compelled to relocate for a minimum of 90 days.

The ban covers Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 14th streets, as well as some small surrounding streets. Vending, both with and without permits, would be prohibited.

This decision, spurred by safety concerns, has left many vendors frustrated and searching for solutions.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen, addressing the issue in a recent newsletter, highlighted assaults on Department of Public Works (DPW) workers enforcing the law. These workers, responsible for ensuring street vending laws are followed, have faced threats and violence from individuals involved in illicit activities.

Ronen emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of both workers and residents, leading to the relocation mandate.

However, the relocation mandate has impacted vendors like Lopez, who obtained permits in 2022 after the Board of Supervisors passed legislation. Having invested nearly $500 in acquiring her permit, Lopez, like many others, feels the weight of this sudden change.

Local community leader Kevin Ortiz, co-chair of the SF Latinx Democratic Club, expressed the frustration of vendors, pointing out the creative approaches the city could adopt. Ortiz suggested creating designated safe spaces like a Mercado, with adequate security measures, allowing vendors to display their products securely while deterring illegal activities effectively.

In response, Ronen's office shared plans to identify suitable spaces for vendors to continue their businesses while bolstering existing workforce development programs with additional resources. These measures aim to support vendors during this transition.

While the future remains uncertain for Lopez and others, she remains hopeful.

"I haven't thought about where to go. I think God will resolve this, and they will leave us here... at least those of us who have permits," Lopez shared, echoing the sentiments of many vendors caught in this unexpected situation.

As the community navigates these changes, calls for creative solutions and collaborative efforts between vendors and city leaders are becoming increasingly urgent, ensuring the Mission District's vibrant street vending scene continues to thrive while addressing valid safety concerns.