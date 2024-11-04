Man found guilty in series of armed robberies in SF Mission District

A jury in San Francisco has convicted a man in connection with armed robberies in the Mission District in 2022, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Monday that 40-year-old Bruce Blanco was found guilty of one count of second-degree robbery with enhancements for the personal use of a firearm and one count of attempted robbery with enhancements for personal use of a firearm. Blanco was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Blanco accountable and also helps to restore the neighborhood's sense of safety, as armed robberies like this don't only impact their victims but also entire communities where individuals feel like they may be victimized," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to court documents, San Francisco police officers found Blanco in possession of ammunition near 20th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Jan. 20, 2022.

Prosecutors said Blanco robbed a man as he was arriving home from his apartment near 19th and Mission streets on March 12, 2022. During the incident, Blanco asked the man for a dollar and while the victim pulled out his wallet, Blanco pulled out a firearm and demanded the rest of his money.

Six days later, prosecutors said Blanco entered a seafood restaurant near 19th and Mission streets. He then pulled out a firearm and demanded a chef at the establishment open the cash register.

Blanco was unable to open the register and left. He was detained by police soon after.

Prosecutors said Blanco remains in custody, with his next court date on Nov. 20 for a bench trial on aggravating factors. Sentencing for Blanco has not been scheduled.