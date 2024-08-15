San Francisco man pleads guilty to killing partner in Hayes Valley home

A San Francisco resident pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of his partner in their Hayes Valley home, prosecutors said.

Othman Almuttalaby, 33, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He agreed to waive three years of credit for time served as part of the negotiations for his guilty plea, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

"I would like to thank the victim's family and friends for their faith, patience and trust in my office to get justice for their family," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. "Their strength, courage and resolve never wavered and serve as inspiration to all of us fighting for justice on behalf of victims and survivors of crime."

1/ Today, District Attorney @BrookeJenkinsSF announced that Othman Almuttalaby was sentenced to 15 years to life after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the 2017 murder of his partner in their home in Hayes Valley. pic.twitter.com/WzY0V4K3tZ — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) August 14, 2024

Almuttalaby attacked his partner Keith Harris with a knife on Nov. 1, 2017, as he slept after the two discussed admitting Almuttalaby to a mental health facility to treat depression the night before. Almuttalaby seemed to be motivated by the belief that Harris would leave him as a result, prosecutors said.

Almuttalaby attempted to flee the scene in an Uber but began vomiting in the vehicle. The Uber driver stopped the ride and called 911. Police later found him unconscious in the Uber and transported him to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The couple's building manager entered their Hayes Street apartment on Nov. 2, 2017, after concerned coworkers reached out after he missed work. The manager discovered blood and called police, who found the victim's body soon after.

Almuttalaby was taken into custody on Nov. 7, 2017, six days after his partner's murder.