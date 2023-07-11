Parolee found guilty of bringing gun to San Francisco shooting memorial

SAN FRANCISCO – A jury in San Francisco has convicted a parolee on multiple weapons charges after he brought a gun to a memorial honoring two victims of a shooting last year.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 23-year-old Ari Liccardo was found guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm as a convicted person and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

Liccardo's conviction stems from an April 6, 2022 incident where he attended a memorial at Alice Chalmers Playground in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. The memorial was held to remember the victims of a shooting that took place three days earlier.

According to prosecutors, Liccardo was spotted by San Francisco police officers who were present to keep the peace. Officers determined that Liccardo was a convicted felon on probation and searched his person and vehicle.

A search of Liccardo's vehicle yielded a firearm in the glovebox, which was loaded with 10 bullets, prosecutors said.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Liccardo accountable and sends a message that San Franciscans will not tolerate violations of common-sense gun policy," Jenkins said in a statement. "Our gun policies are designed to keep us all safe and guns out of the hands of people who should not have them."

Prosecutors said Liccardo faces up to three years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11.