Crime

SF man found guilty of attack, violating stay-away order in Richmond District

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A San Francisco man was convicted of an attacking another man in the city's Richmond District earlier this year, prosecutors said Monday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office said a jury convicted 44-year-old Bryan Sandelin of one count of battery and one count of violating a court order in connection with the April 26 incident near 45th Avenue and Cabrillo Street.

"The jury's verdict holds Mr. Sandelin accountable and delivers justice to the victim and the neighborhood that has been impacted by his criminal behavior," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Sandelin approached the victim in an alleyway behind a residence. He confronted the victim, threatened him and punched him in the face.

Sandelin had an active stay-away order from the area and prosecutors said he was "the subject of many prior reports in the area."

Sandelin was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in county jail on the battery conviction and 30 days in county jail for contempt of court. The sentences will be served consecutively.

