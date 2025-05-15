Suspect in deadly shooting near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf identified

Police in San Francisco released additional details Thursday and identified a suspect following a deadly shooting near Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street on reports of a shooting. Officers headed to the scene were told that a man was inside his vehicle when he shot at another occupied vehicle before fleeing.

After police arrived and searched the area, they learned that the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Abraham Torres, turned himself in at the department's Central Station.

Near Leavenworth and Beach Streets, officers located a vehicle and found a male victim, who was in the driver's seat unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite aid rendered by officers and paramedics, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said Wednesday that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Torres was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".