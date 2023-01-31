Man found fatally shot in vehicle in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, a street near Highway 101 in the city's Little Hollywood neighborhood. When police arrived, they found the man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Officers summoned medical personnel. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victim's name. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The shooting is being investigated by the department's Homicide Detail and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".