Man arrested in January fatal shooting in San Francisco's Excelsior

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in the city's Excelsior neighborhood in January.

According to officers, a man was found shot on the 300 block of La Grande Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on January 22. Officers along with medical personnel rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not give the victim's name. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Following the shooting, homicide investigators identified the suspect as a 36-year-old San Francisco man and obtained arrest and search warrants.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, investigators along with the departments tactical and specialist units, served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Persia Street. Officers located the suspect, identified as Elmer Daniel Flores Buezo of San Francisco, and arrested him.

Flores Buezo was booked in the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder with a firearm enhancement, carrying a firearm in a vehicle and criminal threats.

According to jail records, he is being held without bail. Flores Buezo is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.