Employee at SF dry cleaning business accused of recording women in dressing room

SAN FRANCISCO – An employee of a dry cleaning business in San Francisco has been arrested on multiple counts after he allegedly recorded female customers in the establishment's dressing room.

San Francisco Police said Wednesday that the suspect, who works at a cleaning business on the 1100 block of Divisadero Street, was arrested last week following an investigation that began late last year.

On November 15, 2022, a woman told police that she went to the business to have alterations done to an item of clothing. When she was in the dressing room, the woman said she noticed a clock.

After leaving the business, police said the woman learned that the clock may have a discreet camera used for home security. She also found reviews of the business where women mentioned they were harassed by a male employee.

An investigation was launched by the department's Special Victim's Unit. Investigators said they found at least five other victims filing police reports. During the incidents, the victims reported that a male employee placed a clock inside the fitting room and constantly adjusted it during their fittings.

Police identified a suspect. Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, investigators served a search warrant at the suspect's home and the business.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Andrew Hong of San Francisco, was arrested on six misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have visited the cleaning business in the past year and who may have information is being asked to call the department's tip line or the Special Victim's Unit at 415-553-9225, referencing case number 220797181.