SF DA announces felony charges for suspect in vicious beating of nonprofit director

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney announced Tuesday that she plans to charge one of the suspects with two felonies for participating in a brutal beating of a nonprofit director in the Western Addition a few days ago.

The DA's office did not release the name of the 24-year-old suspect and said investigators are still seeking a second suspect in the attack that injured James Spingola, executive director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center and a commissioner with the city's Juvenile Probation Department Commission.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, Spingola was attacked with a wooden plank by the two suspects after he asked them to move from the steps of the community center located on McAllister Street, prosecutors said.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but police had said Monday that the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the position earlier this month by Mayor London Breed following the recall in June of former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, was critical of Boudin's tenure as district attorney, saying he was too lenient on repeat offenders and failed to prioritize public safety.

In a press release announcing the charges in Friday's attack, Jenkins said, "These charges send a message that the safety of every community in San Francisco is a top priority for my office, and there will be appropriate consequences for anyone who engages in violence."

A description of the second suspect in the assault was not immediately available. The 24-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement for causing great bodily injury.