S.F. nonprofit director beaten outside organization HQ in Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- The director of a San Francisco non-profit is recovering from a violent assault Friday outside his organization's entrance.

The attack happened late Friday morning at the Ella Hill Hutch community center at Webster and McAllister in the city's Fillmore District.

The victim -- James Spingola, executive director of the non-profit organization -- told officers he was beaten by two men who struck him multiple times with a wooden plank after he had asked them not to congregate at the center's front door.

Police arrived to find one of the suspects detained by witnesses.

Spingola was taken to San Francisco General hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.