San Francisco jury convicts man of carjacking Uber driver near Fisherman's Wharf

A 48-year-old man was found guilty of carjacking an Uber driver in San Francisco in January, according to prosecutors.

Jason Gresham was convicted of carjacking, evading a police officer, and giving false information to a police officer, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Based on evidence and testimony presented at trial, Gresham on Jan. 21 approached an Uber driver waiting at a hotel in the Fisherman's Wharf area. He opened the passenger side door of the car, leaned his body inside and demanded a ride from the driver.

When the driver refused, Gresham pulled out a shiny, pointed object and demanded that the driver leave the vehicle or he would hit the victim. Prosecutors said the victim left the vehicle and Gresham climbed over the center console, got into the driver's seat and fled the scene heading toward the Bay Bridge.

The victim was able to report the carjacking to police. Officers later saw the vehicle getting on an on-ramp, prompting them to follow and attempt to pull it over.

However, Gresham reportedly did not yield and sped on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. California Highway Patrol officers from Oakland joined the chase as he drove for approximately 40 minutes.

Gresham eventually stopped in a dead-end parking lot in Vallejo, where officers nabbed him. According to prosecutors, he provided a false name and a false date of birth in custody.

"This verdict sends the message that voluntarily becoming intoxicated is not an excuse for committing violent and dangerous crimes," Assistant District Attorney Abigail Adams said in a statement. "I commend the victim for overcoming his continued fear as a result of this incident and for testifying in this case. I also am grateful to the jury for carefully comparing the two differing stories presented at trial and analyzing all the evidence in the case to reach a just verdict."

Gresham will still face a bench trial on aggravating factors on Dec. 4 before his sentencing.