San Francisco officials bust several alleged illegal gambling dens, nightclubs

Several alleged underground gambling dens and unsanctioned nightclubs have been shut down in San Francisco, City Attorney David Chiu announced Wednesday.

Three apparently illegal gambling operations and two illegal nightclubs all located in the southeastern portion of the city have been abated after police and city inspectors investigated each property.

Chiu's office sent demand letters to each of the property owners, ordering the alleged illegal activities to stop or else they could potentially face a lawsuit.

The first of the five properties to be investigated was a commercial building at 5530 Mission St. in the Outer Mission in August 2024. San Francisco police officers became aware of potential unlawful operations occurring when they responded to reports of shots fired, finding cartridge cases inside and outside of the unit.

During a search warrant, police apparently found six gambling machines, firearms and ammunition, according to the City Attorney's Office.

In 1997, California passed the Gambling Control Act, which restricts legal gambling only to licensed California Lottery retailers, card rooms, race tracks, and casinos operated by Native American tribes.

The City Attorney's Office sent the property owners a letter alleging that they were violating the Red Light Abatement Act, a state law that allows authorities to shut down public nuisances including illegal gambling and prostitution occurring on properties.

The landlords of 5530 Mission St. immediately evicted the tenants to avoid further legal action.

In September 2024, another apparent underground gambling den was found in a residential home at 1201 Cayuga Ave.

Police identified potential unlawful activity while executing a search warrant related to an armed robbery that occurred at the residence. Officers seized methamphetamine and located 10 gambling machines, according to the City Attorney's Office.

The property owner evicted the tenant after receiving a demand letter to stop the apparent nuisance.

The most recent of the five properties ordered to stop alleged illegal activity is located at 57 Leland Ave., a commercial space in the Visitacion Valley area.

Until recently, the tenant of the property apparently housed nine gambling machines that were found when police conducted a search warrant in January 2025. Police also allegedly found a stolen firearm and ammunition, according to the City Attorney's Office.

The property owner also received a demand letter to stop the apparent nuisance, to which the owner committed to not renew the tenant's lease in June. After the office sent the owner a second demand letter stressing the urgency to prevent any further unlawful activity, the owner promptly evicted the occupants.

At 4461 Mission St. in the Excelsior neighborhood, an unsanctioned nightclub was allegedly operating. Police became suspicious after watching a crowd of people enter the commercial building and hearing loud music late into the night in October 2024.

On two separate occasions, tenants denied entry to officers and an inspector from the city's Entertainment Commission. The tenants told the police and inspector that a private party was taking place, according to the City Attorney's Office.

The property did not have an entertainment permit or an after-hours permit, which made the late-night parties unsanctioned under city code. The tenants left the property after the City Attorney's Office sent the owners a letter ordering that the nuisance be stopped.

About 1.5 miles away in the Bernal Heights neighborhood, another alleged illegal nightclub was found in a commercial space at 3261 Mission St. Police and an Entertainment Commission inspector apparently observed a DJ playing loud music, a bar selling alcohol, and two gambling machines.

The property did not have proper permits and even advertised its parties on social media. Upon receiving a demand letter, the owners hired a property manager who is currently working with the tenants to bring them into code compliance.

"I appreciate that the property owners cooperated with our demands to put an end to this wildly illegal conduct," Chiu said in a press release. "In each of these cases, our Code Enforcement Team worked hard to ensure San Francisco is a safe and enjoyable place to live."

Since the property owners were all cooperative with the City Attorney Office's demands, no legal action is being taken, said a spokesperson from the office.

"This outcome brings real relief to the neighbors who endured the chaos caused by these illegal gambling dens and nightclubs," Chiu said.