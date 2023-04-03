Man arraigned on multiple felonies in attempted robbery of SF woman

SAN FRANCISCO – A man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a woman and her family in San Francisco's Richmond District last month.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Monday that the 57-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, child endangerment, criminal threats and receiving stolen property from the March 24 incident. He also faces multiple weapons charges, including possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.

According to prosecutors, the victim and her two young daughters were parked in their garage when the suspect approached them. He then pointed a firearm at the woman, demanding her wallet.

The suspect then took the woman's diaper bag, which contained her phone, keys and jewelry, before leaving the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Officers tracked the suspect's location using the victim's phone and initiated a traffic stop, prosecutors said. Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Patrick Rushing, who is also known by Darryl Robinson. He was arraigned on the charges Monday.

"Every person has the right to feel safe in their own home and every parent should feel confident that their children are protected from harm," Jenkins said in a statement. "This alleged criminal conduct is intolerable, and my office will do everything in our power to ensure Patrick Rushing is held accountable for this violent and traumatizing offense."

During Monday's arraignment, prosecutors urged the court to hold Rushing without bail, claiming a risk to public safety.

Rushing is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on April 14, prosecutors said.