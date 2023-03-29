Stolen cell phone leads police to San Francisco armed robbery suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the brazen armed robbery of a San Francisco mother as she was helping her young daughters out of a car was in custody after police tracked him down using a signal from a stolen cellphone.

San Francisco police said 57-year-old Darryl Robinson was being held on felony robbery, child endangerment and numerous firearm charges.

A second unnamed suspect who drove the getaway vehicle remains at large.

Investigators said the incident began last Friday afternoon around 5:52 p.m. Officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to the 2400 block of Lake Street on a report of a robbery with a gun.

Once on the scene, the officers were met by the 32-year-old female victim who told them that she, and her two young daughters, were exiting their parked vehicle when they were approached by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect pointed a firearm at her and demanded her wallet. The victim told the suspect that she did not have a wallet.

So the suspect took the victim's diaper bag, which contained several items including her cellphone, jewelry, and house keys. He got into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene. The victims were shaken up but did not suffered any physical injuries.

Officers were able to track the victim's cellphone to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street. The suspects' possible location was relayed to officers in the area who quickly located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle began to flee, but then came to an abrupt stop and the two suspects got out. The driver fled on foot and eluded arrest.

Robinson, who was a passenger in the car, was taken into custody without further incident. Officers also recovered a loaded firearm.

Robinson was later positively identified as the suspect in the Lake Street robbery.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.