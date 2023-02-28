2 teens arrested in assault near San Francisco Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO – Two teen girls have been arrested in connection with the assault of two people near Dolores Park in San Francisco earlier this month.

According to officers, the attack took place on the afternoon of February 12, in the area of 18th and Dolores streets.

Police said the victims were walking along 18th Street when the suspects, who were on electric scooters, rode into them. The suspects then got off their scooters and continued their attack, punching them.

Both victims were injured, police said, with one of the victims taken to the hospital for fractures.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction before police arrived.

Investigators identified the suspects and issued a crime bulletin.

On February 15, investigators learned that one of the suspects was in custody in Alameda County and was to be released from custody. SFPD investigators took custody of the suspect.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old female, was booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury and assault by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Police said the suspect was also connected to a different aggravated assault that took place on December 15 on the 1400 block of Market Street.

On Saturday around 5:40 p.m., officers from Mission Station spotted the second suspect in the area of 24th and Mission Streets. The suspect, also a 17-year-old female, was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Tuesday that the second suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of felony aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".