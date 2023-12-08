SFPD arrests man suspected of assaulting elderly woman at Mission District bus stop

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco on Friday announced an arrest in connection with an attack of an elderly woman who attempted to board a Muni bus in the Mission District earlier this year.

On September 7, the 76-year-old victim was boarding a bus at Mission and 16th streets when the suspect pushed her, causing her to fall backwards. The woman hit her head on the concrete and lost consciousness.

Police said bystanders aided the victim until medics arrived. She was taken to the hospital and treated.

During the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video which purportedly showed the suspect pushing the victim as he was exiting the bus. The suspect did not stop as the victim screamed and fell, police said.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect. On Monday, a sergeant from the Mission Station located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Collin White, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for felony assault, felony elder abuse and a parole violation.

Jail records show White is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.