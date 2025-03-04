San Francisco police arrest trio following armed robbery of Geary Blvd. business

San Francisco DA to keep track of certain repeat offenses as Prop. 36 goes into effect

San Francisco DA to keep track of certain repeat offenses as Prop. 36 goes into effect

San Francisco DA to keep track of certain repeat offenses as Prop. 36 goes into effect

Police in San Francisco arrested three people following an armed robbery at a business in San Francisco last week.

According to police, officers were called to a business on the 2600 block of Geary Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police were told that two suspects robbed the business at gunpoint and stole merchandise, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The next day, investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved in the robbery and identified two potential suspects.

Officers soon located the vehicle near 16th Street and Potrero Avenue in the city's Mission District and began conducting surveillance. Soon after, officers devised a plan to disable the vehicle and take the suspects into custody.

Police were able to disable the vehicle. Three people inside the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were soon arrested without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, a rifle, loaded magazine and additional evidence were found. The suspects, identified as 34-year-old Joseph Baus, 49-year-old Matthew Rabbitt and 43-year-old Danielle Edwards were arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

Baus and Rabbitt are facing multiple charges, including robbery, conspiracy, possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a silencer, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. Rabbitt has also been charged with having a controlled substance while armed, along with methamphetamine possession.

Meanwhile, Edwards was charged with resisting arrest. She also had an outstanding warrant outside of San Francisco, according to officers.

Jail records show all three are being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.