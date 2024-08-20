Watch CBS News
San Mateo County Sheriff asks for help finding alleged victims of sex crime suspect

By William Lankford

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in San Mateo County are searching for additional victims of a recently arrested sex crimes suspect who is being charged with preying on teenage girls.

In July 2024, deputies responded to a call involving a teenage girl who had fallen victim to the suspect. Deputies from the Headquarters Patrol Bureau utilized automated License Plate Reader Technology, social media, and other investigative tools to locate and identify the suspect, 19-year-old William V. Coultrip.

Sex crimes suspect William V. Coultrip
Sex crimes suspect William V. Coultrip San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Coultrip was reported to have used social media platforms like Snapchat to engage in hundreds of inappropriate conversations with underage girls.

Coultrip frequently used aliases such as "John Kelly" and "Josh Foire." He would either drive to the victim's residence or request that they use public transportation to meet him in person. During the encounters, he engaged in conversations that involved the exchange of lewd Child Sexual Abuse Material.

After a thorough investigation, Sheriff's deputies collaborated with the Pleasanton Police Department to locate and arrest Coultrip. On August 15, 2024, he was apprehended under a San Mateo County arrest warrant for the following charges.

William Lankford

William Lankford is a web producer and YouTube producer for CBS/KPIX San Francisco. During College, he served as the managing editor and music editor at Soma Magazine, where he interviewed numerous prominent artists. In 2017 he advanced his career by becoming a writer and editor at Juxtapoz Art Magazine, also based in San Francisco.

