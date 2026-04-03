Sewing revival in the Bay Area led by new generation stitching their own styles

Walk into The Sewing Room in the heart of Alameda on any given evening, and you would find a place bursting at the seams.

Sewing machines hummed, scissors snipped, patterns stretched across the tables. What was happening there felt less like a hobby and more like a movement.

Christine Williams, a student at The Sewing Room, said it felt like something of a rediscovery.

"Grandmas used to make their clothing like it was nothing," Williams said. "As it turns out, it's something."

Nine months earlier, Williams had never even touched a sewing machine. Now, she was making her own pair of pants.

"I'm really not thinking much at all when I'm sewing," she said. "It's the only time during the day I'm not thinking. I'm just super focused on getting a straight line."

Williams had already designed a jacket and a top from scratch, using a method known as zero-waste sewing. Patterns were planned so precisely that every inch of fabric ended up in the garment, nothing left on the floor, nothing headed for a landfill.

She's not the only one threading that needle. Christine Knobel, The Sewing Room's lead instructor, said enrollment jumped 40% in the last year as a new generation put pedal to the metal.

"It's been really refreshing to see so much increased interest in sewing, especially from young people," Knobel said.

It's part of a much bigger pattern. For a growing number of people more concerned about cost, waste, and learning practical skills, sewing was suddenly back in style.

A recent study shows that the global sewing machine market was picking up speed, from $4.7 billion in 2025 to more than $6 billion by 2033.

For those who stuck with it, the rewards could be personal.

"I feel like I'm wearing my dream wardrobe because I am," Williams said.