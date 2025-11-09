San Ramon hit by 7 earthquakes, with magnitude 3.8 being the strongest

A series of earthquakes struck the East Bay on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At 9:39 a.m., a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Summerwood Loop and Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon. Within three minutes of the first quake, three others happened in about a 1-mile radius.

The USGS website shows the earthquakes were a magnitude 3.7, 3.0 and 2.9.

A series of earthquakes struck San Ramon beginning at 9:38 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. United States Geological Survey

Residents in San Ramon and Dublin reported feeling light shaking, and residents in Danville and Pleasanton reported weak shaking, according to Did You Feel It responses.

A fifth earthquake was recorded just before 10:20 a.m., less than half a mile from the first earthquake. It was a magnitude 2.5 quake, according to the USGS.

Around the same time as the fifth earthquake, a quake was recorded 14 miles west of Patterson, about 66 miles south of San Ramon. The USGS website shows it was a magnitude 2.8 earthquake.

San Ramon was hit by a sixth earthquake around 10:42 a.m., with a magnitude of 3.2. It was recorded near where the first and fifth quake hit. A seventh earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.0, happened seconds later.