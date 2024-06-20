Watch CBS News
Newark police seek answers in 2022 cold case killing of Sergio Grageda

By Tim Fang

Nearly two years after a 24-year-old Newark man died from injuries suffered during an altercation, police are seeking clues to help solve the case.

According to police, Sergio Grageda died on July 29, 2022, following an incident that took place a week earlier. Grageda was initially taken to Washington Hospital in Fremont but due to his condition was taken to the trauma center at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Police said that Grageda's friends claimed that he was injured from a fall during a basketball game, but medical personnel deemed the circumstances surrounding his injuries were suspicious.

During an investigation, detectives determined that Grageda's injuries were linked to an incident at Ash Street Park on the evening of July 22, 2022. Police were called to the park following a report of several juveniles involved in a fight.

At the park, officers found what was described as a "large group" gathered for a memorial to a recent shooting victim. The investigation determined that Grageda was present at the gathering and was involved in an altercation.

In a statement Thursday, police are urging people with information to come forward.

"The investigation has encountered challenges due to a lack of cooperation from potential witnesses to the incident that led to Sergio's untimely death," the department said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Unit Sgt. Yama Homayoun over email or by calling 510-578-4920. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-578-4965.

