Second Harvest of Silicon Valley worker recalls childhood hunger struggles

SAN JOSE – It takes a serious community effort to help feed those in need in the community. The team of employees and volunteers at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley have a great understanding of the importance of the work they do there.

But there's a member of the team who understand that on a deeper level named Rocky Rodrigues. She takes an immense amount of pride in making a difference every single day.

"It feels very meant to be, like, I was supposed to be at this job right now pouring what I've learned and what I've been through right back into it so that hopefully, cycles are broken, and we can be a source of relief for families that were like mine," she told KPIX 5.

Rodrigues grew up in San Jose and dealt with food insecurity throughout her childhood.

"I didn't realize I was poor until lunchtime, when people didn't want to trade their snacks with me because they were like, 'you have butter sandwiches, why would anybody want that?' I didn't know butter sandwiches weren't a thing, I thought that was like an actual sandwich. But that was all that my grandma could afford to get me," she recalled. "It just felt very bleak. It made me feel alone because I was the only one struggling with it around me."

Despite what life threw at her, Rodrigues has a knack for navigating around obstacles. She earned a full-ride scholarship to UC Santa Cruz, graduated, and found success working in the music industry.

Then, another curveball: the pandemic struck.

But Rodrigues knocked it out of the park, when she ultimately found her way to her job at Second Harvest.

"I make it my personal goal every single day to do 110% no matter what comes at us, because I know that no matter what my input is, the output is just so much greater," she said.

There's a massive need right now. On average, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley provides food for around 450,000 people a month in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties.

"Pre-pandemic, we were serving around 200,000-250,000 people every month. Now, it's 450,000. That need is not going away, even if people think we're out of the pandemic," Rodrigues said. "Inflation is now a thing. People often have to choose between food on the table or gas in their tank or bills. Our work helps ensure that doesn't have to happen."

Rodrigues takes on the work every day with a smile that lights up the room and infectious positivity.

"She's a rock star," said David Saxton, her manager. "She really cares about what we do here. She has very high standards."

Once a girl who struggled with hunger, she's now a woman on a mission to help the hungry.

"It's so important to me. It feels really good to be able to give back. That's what we should be doing if we can," she said. "If you can do good, you should be doing good."

With the need increasing, the team at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is looking for more volunteers and donations. They have a goal of raising $35 million this holiday season. But the need extends well beyond the holidays, says Saxton.

"Hunger doesn't stop after November and December. It's a year-round problem. Look us up in January and the rest of the year," he said. "Sign up, show up – we really need everybody's help."