Satirical musical based on Luigi Mangione opens in San Francisco

Friday was opening night in San Francisco for a controversial new musical. Luigi the Musical is based on Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The musical is described as a satirical prison comedy featuring the characters of Mangione, Sean Diddy Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Opening night for Luigi the Musical was a sold-out event at the Taylor Street Theatre. The curtains rose at this 49-seat black box venue to an audience curious about how Luigi Mangione will be portrayed on stage.

"The whole Luigi unfolding has been something that is really compelling," said audience member Adrienne Gobert. "I think a lot of people support him and what better way to honor him and what's happening by putting it into a musical. Creating some levity in a scenario that is just so tragic."

Mangione is a controversial figure, currently facing federal and state charges for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"The most important thing is knowing just how many people support him even if he did do it is really fascinating because it shows just how dire the situation actually is," said audience member Sarah Travis "That the healthcare system is broken and people would be willing to prop up somebody that would potentially resort to violence. In order to help fix a system that is hurting so many people."

The producers of the musical say the show is part comedy and part social commentary. Riley got a sneak peek before opening night.

"The play itself is not really about the supportiveness of his actions," said Riley. "It's more commentary on the zeitgeist of its arises."

The producers want audience members to walk away with a good laugh, but they want to use comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface.

"It's nice to know that we can still have our own kind of art and interpretation of political events in these times," Riley added.

"I think everybody could use a laugh right now," said Travis. "I think there is a lot of things that are really dark in the world right now and we have to have a way forward and we can't do that without having joy."