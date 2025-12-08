Man who tried to set fire at Saratoga winery arrested after standoff, deputies say

A man was arrested at a Santa Clara County winery over the weekend after he allegedly tried to start a fire and was involved in a standoff with authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Garrod Farms Estate Winery and Stables in the hills of Saratoga Saturday afternoon. Deputies said the man was trying to start a fire.

After being confronted by staff, deputies said the man threw a wine bottle and attempted to flee in a Tesla. In the parking lot, the man crashed into two vehicles, sending one over an embankment.

Authorities on the scene of an incident at the Garrod Farms Estate Winery and Stables in Saratoga on Dec. 6, 2025. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the man then drove his Tesla off the embankment. The man refused to surrender and did not comply even with what was described as "several" de-escalation attempts.

Authorities were able to arrest the man after using pepperball and spray, which forced him out of the vehicle.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Beri Vikram of Menlo Park, was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies said Monday that Vikram will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.